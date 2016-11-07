ALTO – Lewis Daniel Davidson, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2016.
Born in Banks County on August 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Joe Dennis and Florean Meeks Davidson. Mr. Davidson proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked with Mount Vernon Mills for many years before starting his own businesses. Mr. Davidson was the owner of Outback Wood Products, Inc. and a member of the New Life Fellowship Church. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Davidson was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Davidson; and sister, Yvonne Chitwood.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Evalene Crocker Davidson, Alto; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Juanita Davidson, and Tracy Davidson, all of Alto; brothers and sisters-in-law, Perry and Sue Davidson, Alto, Jerry and Ginny Davidson, Cleveland, Ricky and Dale Davidson, Alto; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie Blalock, Alto, Brenda and Dale Ivie, Cheryl Poole, Frances and Rev. Lester Haynes, all of Baldwin, and Peggy Hamby, Phoenix City, Ala.; grandchildren, Justin and Julie Davidson, Bridget and Andy Baker, A.J. Davidson, Cassi Davidson, Logan Davidson. all of Alto; great-grandchildren, Bentley Davidson and Zander Baker, both of Alto; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 6, from the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Deron Crocker officiating. Interment was in the Mount Sinai Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.
Lewis Davidson (11-03-16)
