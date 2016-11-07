COMMERCE - Patricia “Pat” Silman Love, 71 passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Mrs. Love was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Henry Maxwell Silman and Rena Mae Payne Silman. Mrs. Love was a member of the Nicholson Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Love was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Silman Ray.
Survivors include her daughter, Dell Cummings Kellum and her husband Michael, Commerce; brother, Bobby Silman, Martinez; sister, Maxine Edwards, Monroe; grandchildren, Austin Smith, Athens, and Brad Smith, Griffin; great-grandchild, Chael Smith, Athens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Rising officiating. A private family burial will take place afterwards in the Woodbine Cemetery with Treva Green honored as a pallbearer. The visitation will be held on Monday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. prior to the services at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Source Code:IIQ040799001.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
‘Pat’ Love (11-05-16)
