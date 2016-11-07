Mary Sue Chandler (11-05-16)

Monday, November 7. 2016
WINDER - Mary Sue Chandler, 88, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016, at her residence.

A lifelong resident of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Lee and Annie Lucille Kirk Stapp. Mrs. Chandler was preceded in death by children, Donna Kay Sikes and Mike Perry. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Statham and was a retired L. P. N., having served at Athens Regional Hospital.

Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Chandler Day, Winterville; grandchildren, Amy Barrett, Tim Sikes and Karen Clack, all of Winder, Matthew Day, Cleveland, Tenn. and Lauren Day, Winterville; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 7, from Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. Interment was in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 GA 82, Statham, GA 30666.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.

