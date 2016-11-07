Mary Lou Barnett (11-04-16)

NICHOLSON - Mary Lou Barnett, 85, died Friday, November 4, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Barnett was born in Nicholson, the daughter of the late Leonard and Myrtle Pace Sanders. She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie “Sport” Barnett; and sons, Terry Barnett and Thad Barnett.
Survivors include sons, Tony Barnett, Commerce, and Trey Barnett and Todd Barnett, both of Nicholson; brothers, Charles Sanders, Pendergrass, and Doug Sanders, Bremerton, Wash.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 7, at Antioch United Methodist Church with Dr. David Bowen and Rev. Marshall Bruner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
