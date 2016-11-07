DANIELSVILLE - Peggy Elizabeth Collins, 73, died Friday, November 4, 2016, at Gentiva Hospice in Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Collins was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late W.C. and Bernice Stewart Duncan. She was a member of Liberty Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Collins.
Survivors include her brother, Jimmy Duncan, Danielsville; sisters-in-law, Thelma Lynn and Clara Minish, both of Commerce; brother-in-law, Trey Collins, Carnesville; special cousin, Ruby Hutcherson; special niece, Dale Scoggins; special nephew, Wesley Duncan; and a number of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Glenn Lyles and John Ingham officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Collins (11-04-16)
