DANIELSVILLE - Betty F. Carey, 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, November 4, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Carey was born in Madison County, the daughter of the late Lee and Ruth Fortson. She moved with her husband Alton to Athens and raised her daughters there. She attended Southern Business College in Atlanta. Upon her retirement from the University of Georgia’s College of Education, they moved back to Madison County. Mrs. Carey was a lifelong member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She loved cooking, reading, and gathering with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, T. Alton Carey; and brother, Dwight Fortson.
Survivors include daughters, Deborah C. (Russell) McCants and Denise C. (Doug) Thomas, both of Danielsville; brother, Pat (Mary Ann) Fortson, Crawford; sisters, Jackie F. (Royce) Brown, Commerce, and LeNelle (Tommy) Chastain, Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren, Jordon Thomas, Ryan C. Thomas and Sarah Kate Thomas; nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly; along with many close friends, especially Terri Sexton Franks and Terrie Wages Seagraves, whom she loved as daughters.
Funeral services were held at Shiloh Baptist Church on Sunday, November 6, with the Revs. Glenn Guest and Dayton Logan officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2150 Jones Chapel Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, was in charge of arrangements.
Betty Carey (11-04-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry