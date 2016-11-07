WINDER - Shirley Elrod Thornton, 78, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, November 4, 2016.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Nettie Cook Elrod and had resided in Barrow County for most of her life. Mrs. Thornton was a member of the Pentecost United Methodist Church and was employed as a clerk at Gold Kist/Southern States.
Survivors include her husband, Everette Thornton, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Eric Knisley, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Hollis and Lynn Thornton, Hoschton; daughter and son-in-law, Melodie and Mike Johnson, Auburn; grandchildren, Courtney Epps, Kira Thornton, Lindsey Knight, Levoy Knight, Zachary Knight, Stacy Knight, Cody Johnson and Nathan Johnson; great-grandchildren, Malia Knight, Leighton Epps, and Brantley Johnson; and sister, Dink Sailors, Winder.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 6, from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Dave Staton and Brian Davis officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pentecost United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 46, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Shirley Thornton (11-04-16)
