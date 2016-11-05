Arrest made in student shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a student Friday night in Winder following a football game.
Jose Tovar, 18, of Athens, a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, was shot while he was attempting to break up a fight . He was taken to an Athens hospital where he died during surgery, according to those familiar with the incident.
Roberto Arellano, 45, 310 Rooks Road, Winder, has been charged with murder, simple assault, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street and aggravated assault. Arellano is in custody at the Barrow County Detention Center.
When Barrow County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on scene at the Rooks Road, Winder, there was a large crowd of people standing at the end of a driveway. Arellano was still on scene attempting to apply pressure to Tovar's wound.
According to the investigation, Tovar was attempting to mediate a dispute between the son of Arellano and another individual that had begun earlier in the day. Tovar was reportedly related to one of the individuals. Arellano came out of the house with a rifle and shot Tovar in the abdomen during the dispute, according to BCSO reports.
Tovar had attended the Jackson County School System for many years, starting as a student at South Jackson Elementary School. He ran cross country and played soccer at EJCHS. Students held a prayer vigil Monday morning outside of the school.
