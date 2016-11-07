Winder man charged with sexual exploitation of children

A Winder man was arrested last week as part of a massive Internet crimes against children sting by multiple law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama.
Shane Murphy, 37, of 1200 Bridge Crest Drive, was arrested Thursday at his home by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office after a search of the residence uncovered an electronic device that contained numerous videos of child pornography, according to a news release.
Murphy has been charged with 41 counts of sexual exploitation of children and is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center, where he is awaiting bond.
Murphy was listed in the release as unemployed.
Operation Southern Impact targeted Internet crimes against children and resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Georgia. The investigation was coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
It focused on those who possess and distribute child pornography and those who sexually exploit children in other ways using the Internet, the release said.
Planning for the operation began three months ago and culminated in two days of search warrant executions and 30 arrests, according to the release. Over the course of the operation, 54 search warrants were executed, 162 digital devices were examined and 731 digital media images and devices were seized as evidence.
