Robber hits Faith and Flower Bakery

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Monday, November 7. 2016
Commerce police are looking for a “big black male with long hair” who robbed the Faith and Flour Bakery on North Elm Street late Sunday evening.

An employee entered the business, apparently followed by someone who struck her in the face before emptying the cash register and exiting.

The victim told police that someone hit her in the face as she came out of the bathroom, placed something — possibly a rope — around her neck, ordered her to open the register and used the rope to lead her around.

The robber also dumped out her purse.

The victim told police that the man had to have come in through the back door, which she had left unlocked. He also exited that way.

There was no mention of whether the man was armed.

Police deployed their tracking dog to no avail, but police found shoe prints and tire marks near a dumpster not far from the location.

Jackson County EMS transported the victim to an Athens hospital.
