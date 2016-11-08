The Clinton-Trump saga is finally headed to its end.
Election day is here. And a new president should be determined by late tonight — barring a 2000 repeat.
Meanwhile, there are two contested local races on the ballot. Madison County Democrat Cedric Fortson will face Republican John Scarborough for the county commission chairman’s seat, while Democrat Conolus Scott Jr. will face Republican Tripp Strickland for the District 2 chair at the county commission table.
Apart from the county races, contested elections on the ballot include:
•President of the United States — pitting Donald Trump (R) against Hillary Clinton (D). Others running include Gary Johnson, who is running on the Libertarian ballot, and Jill Stein, who is representing the Green Party.
•U.S. Senate — featuring incumbent Johnny Isakson (R), Jim Barksdale (D) and Allen Buckley (L)
•Public service commissioner — Tim Echols, incumbent (R) vs. Eric Husking (L)
Constitutional Amendments
The most controversial matter on the ballot in Georgia will be the proposed amendment to the Georgia constitution creating “opportunity school districts,” (OSD) that will allow the state to take over schools deemed to be underperforming.
Currently, 127 schools in Georgia have achieved an “F” rank on the state’s accountability system for three consecutive years, which makes them eligible for the state takeover. None of these are in Madison County.
The amendment would allow up to 20 schools a year to be included, with a limit of 100 schools under OSD governance at any given time.
If that happens, the governor will appoint a school “superintendent” who will report to the governor. That individual will be able to close or merge schools, hire and fire staff and determine tax rates — which opponents of the measure say removes all local control over schools. Schools would remain under OSD control for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years.
