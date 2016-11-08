HOSCHTON - Kaye Carter Waddell, 72, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Kaye loved to crochet, paint and cook, and she loved animals, especially her dog Toby. Kaye was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church in Jefferson.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jerry Waddell, Hoschton; son, Lee Waddell, Hoschton; daughters, Kerri Waddell, Hoschton, and Shanna Maloch, Carnesville; brother, David Carter, Jefferson; sister, Carole Carter, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kaylea, Tanner, Savannah, Gavyn, Tucker, Maxx, Doug and Brittany; great-grandchildren. Parker Maxey and Dixon Lewis.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred Hutchinson Carter; and daughter, Wendy Waddell.
Memorial services were held Monday, November 7, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Brent Gilstrap and Charlie Howington officiating
Contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1368 Ebenezer Church Road, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Arrangements were by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Kaye Waddell (11-05-16)
