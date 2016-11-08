William Ardell Davis (11-07-16)

DANIELSVILLE - William Ardell “Bill” Davis, 80, passed away in his sleep at his residence on Monday, November 7, 2016, following a long battle of heart disease and cancer.
He was born May 28, 1936, the son of the late Horace and Annie Mae Davis at Watson Mill. Ardell was extremely proud of his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Davis.
Survivors include his wife Martha Nash Davis, along with six children. Daughters, Dale Davis, Savannah, Marie Davis, Vanna, Sonja Turner (Rick), Salisbury, N.C., and Lisa Johnson, Ila; sons, Scott Morrison, Ila, and Art Davis (Edie), Danielsville; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Catherine, Holden, Holly, Haley, Jessica, Christian, Taylor and Emma; five great-grandchildren, Russ, Riley, Corbin, Gracie and Iman; and two sisters, Doris Crowe and Mary Jackson, Danielsville.
It would be hard to summarize all of the things that Ardell did in his lifetime. He proudly served as a young man in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a long standing member of the Masons, where he held a 32nd degree. He supported his family working at General Times in Athens, where he retired and then afterwards farmed with his father. Ardell loved to spend time deer hunting with his sons and friends. He especially enjoyed his Thursday evenings at Greg Fitzpatrick’s “Road Kill Cafe”, where he and his friends would cook and spend time together. We know he would like to thank Greg Fitzpatrick, Frank Tyner and other friends too numerous to list, that stopped by and checked on him. He valued each of you and you were very much appreciated and loved by him.
Ardell requested that everyone celebrate his life rather than mourn. He is in a healed body today spending time with his brother, John, hunting and running in the fields like they did as boys, and sitting down to dinner with his daddy and mama.
To all his hunting friends, he wants you to know he has the perfect deer stand and spot to hunt, asks that you think of him this season, and that he will be there to salute you as you bring the big one home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Harvey Ouzts and Staff at Oconee Heart and Vascular for their exceptional care and devotion to Ardell, along with Saint Mary’s Hospice.
A time of gathering for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, November 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
