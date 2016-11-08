COMMERCE - Jean Minish Hardman Harris, 74, died on Monday, November 7, at her residence.
Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Ferris Minish and Cecile Simmons Minish. Mrs. Harris was a member of Erastus Christian Church, and she attended until declining health prevented her from attending. She was preceded her in death by her first husband, Ronnie Hardman; brothers, Lammie Minish and Billy Minish; and sister, Mary Gillespie Chandler.
Survivors include her husband, Howard Harris; daughter, Sheila Hardman McElreath (Kevin) Knight, Athens; son, Ronald (Melanie) Hardman, Commerce; brother, Johnny (Brenda) Minish, Ila; sisters, Nelda Whitsel and Susan (Keith) Steed, both of Ila, Madge Stewart, Commerce, Glenda (Dennis) Hogan, Hoschton, and Nita (John) Bellamy, Athens; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Erastus Christian Church on Wednesday, November 9, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Erastus Christian Church with the Revs. Bill Hayes and Steve Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Erastus Christian Church.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Jean Harris (11-07-16)
