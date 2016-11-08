Mary Ann Daniel (11-07-16)

Tuesday, November 8. 2016
WINDER - Mary Ann Sailors Daniel, 69, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016.

She was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Sailors and Mary Alice Sailors.

Survivors include her husband, John Daniel; son, Johnny Daniel and wife Mary; daughter, Renee Johnson and husband Rob; brother, Jerry Sailors; grandchildren, Rebecca, Halie, Grayson and Haylee.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Old Website

