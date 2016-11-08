WINDER - Mary Ann Sailors Daniel, 69, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016.
She was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Sailors and Mary Alice Sailors.
Survivors include her husband, John Daniel; son, Johnny Daniel and wife Mary; daughter, Renee Johnson and husband Rob; brother, Jerry Sailors; grandchildren, Rebecca, Halie, Grayson and Haylee.
Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
http://www.lawsonfuneralhome.
Mary Ann Daniel (11-07-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry