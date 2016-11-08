UNION POINT, GA - Mary Lou Smith, 63, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016.
Mary Lou Smith was the daughter of the late R.C. Smith, Jr. and Mary Ruth Trammell Smith. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Smith and Earl Smith; and niece, Sandra Corpus.
Survivors include brothers, Willard Smith, Evans, Ga., Leonard Smith, Jefferson, Tony Smith, Danielsville, and Jimmy Smith, Augusta; sister, Elise Corpus, Jefferson; nieces, Katherine Rintoul, Amber Hicks; nephews, Robert Corpus, Chris Smith, Tim Smith and Brandon Smith.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday November 11, at Bethany United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ross Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the services.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Lou Smith (11-07-16)
