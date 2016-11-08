Mary Lou Smith (11-07-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, November 8. 2016
UNION POINT, GA - Mary Lou Smith, 63, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016.

Mary Lou Smith was the daughter of the late R.C. Smith, Jr. and Mary Ruth Trammell Smith. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Smith and Earl Smith; and niece, Sandra Corpus.

Survivors include brothers, Willard Smith, Evans, Ga., Leonard Smith, Jefferson, Tony Smith, Danielsville, and Jimmy Smith, Augusta; sister, Elise Corpus, Jefferson; nieces, Katherine Rintoul, Amber Hicks; nephews, Robert Corpus, Chris Smith, Tim Smith and Brandon Smith.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday November 11, at Bethany United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ross Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the services.

Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.