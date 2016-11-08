One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Gillsville Road at Diamond Hill Road.
Units from Maysville Fire/Rescue and Jackson County EMS responded to the scene Tuesday around 2 p.m. They found a single-vehicle accident with a person trapped inside.
The victim was deceased when units arrived and was extricated from the vehicle.
The Georgia State Patrol and Jackson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.
One killed in Tuesday wreck
