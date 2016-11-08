One killed in Tuesday wreck

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Tuesday, November 8. 2016
One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Gillsville Road at Diamond Hill Road.

Units from Maysville Fire/Rescue and Jackson County EMS responded to the scene Tuesday around 2 p.m. They found a single-vehicle accident with a person trapped inside.

The victim was deceased when units arrived and was extricated from the vehicle.

The Georgia State Patrol and Jackson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.
