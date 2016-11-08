Barrow election results

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Tuesday, November 8. 2016
In Barrow County with over 15,000 votes counted (8:55 p.m.):

Clinton 22%
Trump 75%
Johnson 3%

Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 2 W.J. Brown is leading Dwight Acey 80 percent to 20 percent.

Board of Education District 6 member Rickey Bailey is leading challenger Brittany Mayweather 80 percent to 19 percent.

Board of Commissioners District 3 member Roger Wehunt is leading challenger Michael Pope 68 percent to 32 percent.

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson is leading with 75 percent of the vote.

Public Service Commissioners Tim Echols is leading with 80 percent of the vote.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.