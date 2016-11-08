In Barrow County with over 15,000 votes counted (8:55 p.m.):
Clinton 22%
Trump 75%
Johnson 3%
Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 2 W.J. Brown is leading Dwight Acey 80 percent to 20 percent.
Board of Education District 6 member Rickey Bailey is leading challenger Brittany Mayweather 80 percent to 19 percent.
Board of Commissioners District 3 member Roger Wehunt is leading challenger Michael Pope 68 percent to 32 percent.
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson is leading with 75 percent of the vote.
Public Service Commissioners Tim Echols is leading with 80 percent of the vote.
Barrow election results
