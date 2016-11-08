Election results Braselton area

Election results as of 8:54 p.m. include:
JACKSON COUNTY
Clinton 16%
Trump 81%
Johnson 2.5%
Incumbent Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum leads challenger Randy Moore 87.03 percent 13 percent.
County Freeport, 54 percent of voters are opposed.
Incumbent Johnny Isakson has received 81percent of the vote for U.S. Senator, compared to Jim Barksdale at 15percent and Allen Buckley at 4.12 percent.
Incumbent Tim Echols is also leading challenger Eric Hoskins 85 percent to 14 percent, respectively.
Counts for state constitution amendments include:
Amendment 1 (Opportunity School Districts), 66 percent in opposition;
Amendment 2 (penalties for sexual exploitation), 82 percent in favor of approval;
Amendment 3 (judicial qualifications commission), 63 percent in favor; and
Amendment 4 (fireworks taxes to be used for public safety, trauma care), 81 percent in favor.
BARROW COUNTY
In Barrow County with over 19,000 votes counted:
Clinton 23%
Trump 73%
Johnson 3%
W.J. Brown is leading Dwight Acey 79.63 percent to 20.37 percent in the race for Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 2.
All incumbents are currently leading in contested races.
Board of Education District 6 member Rickey Bailey is leading challenger Brittany Mayweather, 78 percent to 22 percent.
Board of Commissioners District 3 member Roger Wehunt is leading challenger Michael Pope 67 percent to 33 percent.
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson is leading with 74 percent of the vote and Public Service Commissioners Tim Echols is leading with 79 percent of the vote.
Counts for state constitution amendments include:
Amendment 1 (Opportunity School Districts), 62 percent opposed;
Amendment 2 (penalties for sexual exploitation), 84 percent in favor of approval;
Amendment 3 (judicial qualifications commission), 67 percent in favor; and
Amendment 4 (fireworks taxes to be used for public safety, trauma care), 82 percent in favor.
GWINNETT COUNTY
In Gwinnett County with over 148,000 votes counted:
Clinton 54%
Trump 43%
Johnson 3%
In the Gwinnett County Board of Commission chair race, challenger Jim Shealey leads incumbent Charlotte Nash with 50.8 percent of the vote.
In the BOC district 3 race, challenger Jasper Watkins leads incumbent Tommy Hunter.
Currently 83 percent of voters support the renewal of the special purpose local option sales tax.
Counts for state constitution amendments include:
Amendment 1 (Opportunity School Districts), 57 percent in opposition;
Amendment 2 (penalties for sexual exploitation), 86 percent in favor of approval;
Amendment 3 (judicial qualifications commission), 66 percent in favor; and
Amendment 4 (fireworks taxes to be used for public safety, trauma care), 84 percent in favor.
U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (47 percent) has fallen behind challenger Jim Barksdale (49 percent).
Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols leads challenger Eric Hoskins 60 percent to 40 percent.
Incumbent District 4 U.S. Rep. Henry C. Hank Johnson Jr leads challenger Victor Armendariz with 65 percent of the vote. Incumbent District 7 U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall leads Rashid Malik with 51 percent of the vote.
In state races:
State Senator District 40, challenger Tamara Johnson-Shealey leads incumbent Fran Milar (55 percent to 45 percent);
State Senator District 55, incumbent Gloria Butler leads Annette Davis Jackson (69 percent to 31 percent);
State Rep. District 81, incumbent Scott Holcomb leads Lane Flynn (70 percent to 30 percent);
State Rep. District 96, incumbent Pete Marin leads Rick Underwood (65 percent to 35 percent);
State Rep. District 101, challenger Samuel Park leads incumbent Valerie Clark (55 percent to 45 percent);
State Rep. District 102, incumbent Buzz Brockway leads Karen T. Ridgeway (53 percent to 47 percent);
State Rep. District 105, challenger Donna McLeod leads incumbent Joyce Chandler (55 percent to 45 percent); and
State Rep. District 108, Tokhir Radjabox leads Clay Cox (50.3 percent to 49.7 percent).
