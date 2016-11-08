As of 8:55 p.m. in Jackson County with over 19,700 votes counted:
Clinton 16%
Trump 81%
Johnson 2.5%
Incumbent Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum leads challenger Randy Moore 87 percent 13 percent.
County Freeport, 54 percent of voters are opposed.
Incumbent Johnny Isakson has received 81 percent of the vote for U.S. Senator, compared to Jim Barksdale at 15 percent and Allen Buckley at 4 percent.
Incumbent Tim Echols is also leading challenger Eric Hoskins 85 percent to 14 percent.
Counts for state constitution amendments include:
Amendment 1 (Opportunity School Districts), 66 percent in opposition;
Amendment 2 (penalties for sexual exploitation), 82 percent in favor of approval;
Amendment 3 (judicial qualifications commission), 63 percent in favor; and
Amendment 4 (fireworks taxes to be used for public safety, trauma care), 81 percent in favor.
Election results Jackson County
