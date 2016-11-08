Early numbers show Donald Trump running away with Madison County.
As of 8:10 p.m., Trump had 4,806 votes to Hillary Clinton’s 1,244 (77.9 to 20.2 percent).
Republican John Scarborough led Democrat Cedric Fortson for the county commission chairman’s seat 4,812 to 1,205 (79.97 to 20.03 percent).
In the District 2 county commissioners’ race, Republican Tripp Strickland led Democrat Conolus Scott 1,252 to 292 (81 to 19 percent).
Republican Johnny Isakson led Jim Barksdale 4,588 to 1,106 (78 to 18.8 percent).
Constitutional amendment 1, which would allow the state to takeover “failing” school systems was not being embraced, with 1,496 voters saying “yes” to 4,590 saying “no” (24.6 percent to 75.4 percent.)
Trump winning big in Madison County
