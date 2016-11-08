Hooper wins with 65 percent of vote; alcohol vote passes

Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman Jimmy Hooper won in Tuesday’s election with 65 percent of the vote.
Hooper had 4,372 votes, while challenger William Reems had 2,322 votes.
Hooper said Tuesday after the votes were counted that he will continue over the next four years making “positive progress” for the county.
“The next big thing will be the event center and the traffic improvements (at Banks Crossing),” he said. “We will continue to move forward and provide the most services possible to our citizens.”
Hooper defeated Republican challenger Will Ramsey earlier this year, before defeating Independent candidate Reems on Tuesday.
“It has been very difficult for our family this year,” Hooper said. “I did not make any derogatory comments about any of my opponents. I will always take the high road. I hope my record speaks for itself.”
ALCOHOL VOTE PASSES
In other election results from Tuesday, the referendum on Sunday alcohol sales passed in a 3,839 to 3,066 vote.
Banks County voters also supported presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had 6,130 votes, while Hillary Clinton had 684 votes.
Voter turnout was 82 percent with 7,030 of the 8,581 registered voters casting a ballot.
