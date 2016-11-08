Trump wins big in Madison County

Tuesday, November 8. 2016
Donald Trump dominated Madison County in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

With 12 of 12 precincts reporting, Trump had 8,824 votes (77.2 percent) to Hillary Clinton’s 2,298 (20.1 percent) and Gary Johnson’s 310 (2.7 percent).

Republican John Scarborough beat Democrat Cedric Fortson for the county commission chairman’s seat 8,797 (79.1 percent) to 2,325 (20.9 percent)

In the District 2 county commissioners’ race, Republican Tripp Strickland defeated Democrat Conolus Scott 1,819 (80.6 percent) to 437 (19.4 percent).

In the Georgia U.S. Senate race, Republican Johnny Isakson defeated Jim Barksdale 8,449 (77.4 percent) to 2,047 (18.8 percent). Allen Buckley finished with 418 votes (3.8 percent)

Constitutional amendment 1, which would allow the state to takeover “failing” school systems was not embraced, with 2,831 voters (25 percent) saying “yes” to 8,474 saying “no” (75 percent).
