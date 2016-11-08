Brown, Wehunt, Bailey win local races.

Barrow County Commissioner Roger Wehunt was re-elected Tuesday night, while former commissioner Bill Brown won a return to the board.
Wehunt, a Republican won 67 percent of the vote to Democrat Michael Pope's 33 percent in the District 3 race. In District 2, Brown, also a Republican, won 79 percent to 21 percent over Democrat Dwight Acey.
In the District 6 Barrow County school board race, Republican incumbent Rickey Bailey defeated Democratic challenger Brittany Mayweather, winning 78 percent of the vote.
In national races, Republican presidential contender Donald Trump carried Barrow with 72.4 percent of the vote. Republican incumbent Sen. Johnny Isakson won with 73.4 percent.
And Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols won 78.5 percent of the vote.
See full results and reactions in Wednesday's paper.
