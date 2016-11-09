The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in making Christmas morning a special day for some of the less fortunate children in Madison County.
The sheriff’s office is taking donations of monetary value, as well as new unwrapped toys. The money raised, will be given to the food bank, and used to purchase toys for special families in need. The toys will be delivered to the Madison County Food Bank, for distribution as well. All money and new unwrapped toys can be delivered to the Sheriff’s Office, located at 1436 Hwy 98 W, Danielsville (across the street from the Recreation Department).
Currently, there are approximately 50 children, From Madison County, who have qualified to receive services from the Food Bank.
“Every child deserves to have presents to open on Christmas morning,” sheriff’s officials said. “This is a great county, full of kind hearted people. Let’s show just how generous we can be, and pull together in this time of joy and cheer to put a smile on all of these children’s face on Christmas morning.”
Sheriff’s office seeks donations for needy kids
