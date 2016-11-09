As of 10.05 p.m. in Jackson County with all votes (27,057) counted:
Clinton 16.5%
Trump 80.4%
Johnson 3%
Incumbent Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum defeated challenger Randy Moore 86.3 percent 13.6 percent.
County Freeport measure was defeated, 53 to 47 percent.
Incumbent Johnny Isakson received 80 percent of the county's vote for U.S. Senator, compared to Jim Barksdale at 15 percent and Allen Buckley at 4.6 percent.
Incumbent Tim Echols over challenger Eric Hoskins 85 percent to 15 percent in county voting.
Counts for state constitution amendments votes in Jackson County were:
Amendment 1 (Opportunity School Districts), 65 percent opposed;
Amendment 2 (penalties for sexual exploitation), 83 percent in favor;
Amendment 3 (judicial qualifications commission), 62 percent in favor; and
Amendment 4 (fireworks taxes to be used for public safety, trauma care), 81 percent in favor.
Election results for Jackson County
