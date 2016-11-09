Donald Trump wins presidency

Donald Trump is the next president of the United States of America.
The Republican won the key battleground states of Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with 50.5 percent of the vote nationally to 46.7 percent for Hillary Clinton. He climbed over the needed 270 electoral college votes with a win over Clinton in Wisconsin.
The new president dominated Madison County and Georgia. Locally, Trump had 9,195 votes (77 percent) to Hillary Clinton’s 2,423 (2,423 percent) and Gary Johnson’s 327 (2.7 percent). In Georgia, Trump had 51.2 percent of the votes to Clinton’s 45.7 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson had three percent.
Madison County was once again resoundingly Republican on every front, with many voting straight-ticket GOP. The Republican Party held a nearly 4-1 advantage in Madison County in every contested race.
Republican John Scarborough beat Democrat Cedric Fortson for the county commission chairman’s seat 9,182 (79 percent) to 2,435 (21 percent)
In the District 2 county commissioners’ race, Republican Tripp Strickland defeated Democrat Conolus Scott 1,889 (80 percent) to 468 (19.9 percent).
Scarborough and Strickland will join new District 1 BOC member Lee Allen, who earned his seat in the primaries, at the county commissioners’ table at the first of the year.
In the Georgia U.S. Senate race, Republican Johnny Isakson defeated Jim Barksdale 8,821 (77.2 percent) to 2,162 (18.9 percent). Allen Buckley finished with 441 votes (3.8 percent)
Tim Echols was favored in Madison County for the Public Service Commission District 2 seat by an 83.1 percent to 16.2 percent margin over Eric Hoskins.
Others on the ticket who won their races unopposed included Allen for the BOC District 1 seat; Doug Collins, U.S. representative for District 9; Frank Ginn, state senator for District 47; Alan Powell, state representative for District 32; Tom McCall, state representative for District 33; Parks White, district attorney for the Northern Judicial Circuit; Michelle Strickland, clerk of court; Michael Moore, sheriff; Lamar Dalton, tax commissioner; and Julie Phillips, coroner.
Madison County’s votes on four constitutional amendments on the ballot fell in line with the overall state vote — no, yes, yes, yes.
Constitutional Amendment 1, which would allow the state to takeover “failing” school systems was not embraced locally, with 2,995 voters (25.4 percent) saying “yes” to 8,796 saying “no” (74.6 percent).
Constitutional Amendment #2 to authorize penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims' services was approved in Madison County with 80 percent of the vote.
Constitutional Amendment #3 to “reform and re-establish the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provide for its composition, governance, and powers” was favored locally with 56.9 percent of the local vote.
Constitutional Amendment #4 that “dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire services, and public safety” was favored locally with 78.1 percent of the vote.
