EJCHS, JHS top area in grad rate

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, November 9. 2016
East Jackson Comprehensive High School and Jefferson High School had the top graduation rates in the county. The Georgia Department of Education announced rates last week.
Both schools had higher than a 95 percent 2016 graduation rate. EJCHS had a 95.3 percent rate, up from 93.5 last year. JHS had the highest rate in the county at 96.1, also up from 93.5 last year.
See the full story in the Nov. 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
