Girl said she was drugged, raped

Wednesday, November 9. 2016
A juvenile student reported she was drugged and raped during a Halloween party at her house. The girl told a school counselor her cousin brought two unknown Hispanic males to the party, and both raped her.
Carlos Garcia-Degado, 18, 844 Briscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem, was charged with rape and arrested Nov. 2. He is being held in the Jackson County jail without bond.
See the full story and other arrests in the Nov. 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
