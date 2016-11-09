FOOTBALL: Tigers roll into playoffs

The Commerce Tigers’ football team dominated the game, but Lane Sorrow and Cole Chancey stole the show in the Tigers’ trouncing of George Walton Academy last Friday night.
Sorrow rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 71 yards and one score, while Chancey added 192 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead Commerce to a dominating 42-6 victory over the Bulldogs.
The victory clinched Commerce’s spot in the Public Single-A state playoffs. Commerce is seeded sixth after winning an appeal with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). Commerce was originally seeded eighth. The sixth-seeded Tigers have a bye for the first round and a home playoff game next Friday night.
Commerce’s opponent is to be determined, with the outcome not yet known.
“I was pleased with the way Cole ran the ball, especially in the fourth quarter,” head coach Michael Brown said after Friday night’s win. “It was kind of a struggle to get the fullback going early on. Fatigue set in and we lined up in our power game. Eventually those 3-yard runs turned into long runs. He has an incredible motor. He’s one of those kids that doesn’t know any other way to play or practice but at full speed. He has conditioned his body to play that way.”
Chancey deflected that attention to his offensive line.
“Like I say every week, it goes to the guys up front; their job is tough,” he said. “People don’t know about that. Our names are the ones being called, but it wouldn’t be like that without them doing the tough work.”
This was Sorrow’s only year starting for Commerce. He transferred before the season began and picked up an entirely new offense.
“He’s picked up the system. He’s more comfortable with it now,” Brown said. “He’s executing the calls. You never know going in on a Friday night which of the three options is going to be the one that you have to rely on. You just have to take what the defense gives you. Last two weeks, Lane has been a bigger part of our offense.”
Fellow seniors Austin Brock and Will Thomas added 55 and 47 yards, respectively, in their final home regular-season game at Ray Lamb Stadium.
Commerce (8-2, 6-2 Region 8-A) began the game with a 50-yard touchdown run by Sorrow just 1:13 into the game. Sorrow bounced over defenders for a 12-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to extend the lead, 14-0.
Chancey joined in on the scoring with a 3-yard dive over the offensive and defensive linemen four minutes into the second quarter. Sorrow then threw his first passing touchdown of the night to Kyree Ware for 22 yards and Chancey ran in a two-point conversion to give Commerce a 28-0 halftime lead.
“That first long run was just a bust out,” Sorrow said. “Our guys executed well. We were expecting a grind all the way to the finish. We were expecting a close game, but we just came out and executed and it worked out in our favor. I don’t think we attempted a pass last week. This week, our game plan was to throw more passes and see if we could get them on their heels a little bit and open up the run game a little bit more.”
George Walton came out of halftime with a ton of energy and scored on its opening possession, but a missed point-after attempt, which left the score at 28-6.
“We came out after the half and had a little lull there,” Brown said. It seemed like we couldn’t execute and there was one penalty after another, so there’s a lot of things we’re going to have to work on and fix. We came really close to letting them back in the game.”
A fumble by Sorrow at the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line was returned all the way to the end zone but penalties backed the Bulldogs out to the Tigers’ 40-yard line.
Another personal foul killed their momentum and they were forced to punt after three plays.
The Bulldogs tossed an interception in the end zone on the next possession.
The final quarter went just like the opening two quarters. Chancey rushed for 73 yards on a 95-yard drive and ended it with a 30-yard run down the Tigers’ sideline to bring the Tigers’ lead to 35-6.
Thomas scored on the Tigers’ final drive from eight yards out to set the final score at 42-6.
Brown said penalties and execution are the biggest things that his team needs to improve upon before its playoff game.
