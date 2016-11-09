Huge fire shuts down Atlanta Hwy.

A large fire shut down Atlanta Highway in Statham on Wednesday morning.

Units with Barrow County Emergency Services are on the scene of a large business fire on Broad Street in Statham. Buildings, vehicles and thousands of wood pallets have been damaged in the fire, according to EMS.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area.

"We want to let citizens know to avoid the area today as we will be here for several hours and it will affect Atlanta Highway while we are here," said Captain Scott Dakin.
