CHEERLEADING: EJCHS cheerleaders make sectionals

The East Jackson competition cheerleading team is moving onto sectionals after finishing fourth at region last Saturday.
Head coach Sadie Staples says all the competition will be “stiff,” but they would like to beat other local teams they’ve competed against all season.
“There's just something about a hometown rivalry,” she said. “We are looking to beat Monroe Area and Hart County first. If we take down teams from other areas, we will be happy, but not as satisfied as if we could beat those teams. But our goal is to make sure the girls, first, are healthy. We've have some sickness going around the schools. Then, we want to add difficulty to some of our stunts. Finally, we would like to clean up our tumbling. We had some hands touch down this past Saturday and we are looking to clean that up.”
East Jackson performs Friday in Columbus.
