SWIMMING: Commerce swim season underway

The Commerce High School swim team returned to action last week at Riverside Military Academy.
The Swim Tigers consist of Anna Hardy, Kate Massey, Jessie Pritchett, Samantha Davidson and newcomer William Suber.
The relay team of Davidson, Hardy, Pritchett and Massey finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:03.51. The time qualified them for state.
The same relay team also placed first in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:51.38 and qualified for state.
Davidson, Hardy and Pritchett had a sweep in the 50-yard freestyle. Davidson placed first and qualified for state. Hardy finished second and Pritchett finished third.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Massey placed second and Hardy placed third.
Massey won the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Commerce had a 1-2 finish, with Davidson placing first and Pritchett placed second.
Suber, an eighth-grader, scored 12 points for Commerce Middle. He placed second in the 50-yard breaststroke. He also placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
The Commerce girls placed second with 96 points.
