CROSS COUNTRY: Tigers finish 2nd and 6th at state meet

When the Commerce girls’ cross country team left the starting line at last Saturday’s Girls’ Class A Public state meet at Carrollton High School, the goal was to win it all.
When the top-five finishers crossed the Finish Line, they found themselves in second place, which isn’t first. But it was a “great day,” head coach Mark Hale said.
The girls were led by Kate Massey, who finished second overall. The junior runner finished with a time of 22:04.
“Kate ran extremely well to be runner-up,” Hale said. “I was really proud of her time. This was her best performance at Carrollton by a significant margin. I am excited about her chance to be no. 1 next year.”
Brittany Webb, another junior, finished 16th overall and second for the team. She finished in 24:39.
Freshman Keila Osorio and senior Madison Rodriguez finished 20th and 21st, respectively, and third and fourth for the team. They were separated by less than eight seconds.
Sharon Merlos finished fifth for the Lady Tigers in 26:23. She finished 27th overall.
Madison Smith and Kendell Moon finished 47th and 64th overall, respectively.
“Keila Osorio had a wonderful performance at the state meet as a freshman,” Hale said. “She has great potential to be a top runner for us for three more years, along with Brittany Webb and Kate. Madison Rodriguez and Kendell Moon ran their last race for Commerce High School on Saturday. They will be sorely missed. I have loved having them on the team for the last four years. Both of them are outstanding students and such a joy to be around.”
Senior Austin Black led the boys’ team to a sixth-place finish. Black finished in 19:56.
Jose Manuel Verde finished 25th overall with a time of 20:09. Chase Bridges finished third for the Tigers at 21:29, Kevin Jandres finished fourth at 21:35 and John Bradley rounded out the top-five Tiger finishers, finishing in 21:46.
“The boys finishing sixth was quite an improvement from 11th last year,” Hale said. “I thought they all ran extremely hard on Saturday. I was most proud of Austin Black coming in under 20 minutes. The future for the boys’ team looks very promising.”
