The Banks County Leopards put four guys in the top 11 spots, led by Samual Davidson’s fourth-place finish. Davidson finished in 17:55. The team finished second in Class AA to Bleckley County.
Griffin Stephens and Jimmy Cochran finished seventh and eighth respectively and were separated by one second on the stopwatch, 18:08 to 18:09.
Seth Ledford finished 11th overall and fourth for the team. Ledford’s time was 18:34.
Hunter Cochran finished fifth for the team and 25th overall with a time of19:18.
The Lady Leopards finished sixth in Class AA.
Allison Smith led the way with a ninth-place finish. She finished in 23:16. Destinie Martin finished 38th overall and second for the team in 25:11.
Maggie Dyer finished third for the team and 47th overall at 25:33. Josie Ryder finished in 25:52, good enough for fourth on the team and 54th overall, while Kennedy Smith rounded out the top five with a 27:39.
“I am so proud of both teams,” head coach William Foster said. “It is the best both teams have ever finished in the history of the program. The boys gave it all they had. We put four guys in the top 11 and five in the top 25. That is pretty impressive. The score between us and Bleckley County was one of the closest scores of the day. Depending on the day the race could have gone either way. Our boys gave it all that they had and that is all I can ask for. They ran aggressive from the start and ended up the second-best cross country team in the state of Georgia. We can't be too disappointed with that. We had a great race on the girls’ side as well. Allison lead the team by putting herself at the front of the race. The rest of the girls stayed near each other. We just faced good teams. The girls ran great, and sixth place with a varsity squad of no seniors is a great accomplishment. Makes me excited for next year.”
CROSS COUNTRY: Leopards take 2nd and 6th at state meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry