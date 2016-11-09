WRESTLING: Leopards look to build upon last season’s success

Last season, the Banks County wrestling program finished fourth in Class AAA. That wasn’t where the team wanted to finish, according to head coach Kasey Hanley.
Some of the wrestlers ran into eligibility issues because of grades. That’s what he “hopes” doesn’t happen this season.
“How good we are at the end of the season is really going to be determined by if everyone stays eligible or not,” Hanley said. “We’re not super, super deep. In some of the classes, we’ve got some good backups. We are really just young and trying to get some more experience.”
The Leopards have dropped down into Class AA for the 2016-17 season. They are led by four returning area champions from last season: Devin Mullinax, Chris Guthrie, Corey Turner and John Brooks.
“They are spread out throughout the lineup, which is a good thing,” Hanley said. “You don’t want everybody all together. Having those guys at different points in the lineup keeps people from scoring points in bunches on you.”
Dropping down into Class AA, Hanley knows two of the upper-echelon teams in the state are in the team’s area: Elbert County and Social Circle.
“It’s going to be a dog fight, definitely, just making it to the state duals, because someone could make an argument that the top two teams in the state are Elbert and Social,” he said.
He’s going to stress that his team be warriors.
“I want them to have that mentality that it doesn’t matter how many times they get knocked down, they get back up,” Hanley explained. “They want to prove they were better than the time before. As long as they have that mentality, they are going to win.
“You get beat by somebody the first time and come back, now it’s a challenge that, ‘I’m going to beat this person.’ No matter if that person is a state champion or whatever it is, you’ve got to have that mentality that you’re going to get your revenge and ultimately end up winning.”
The Leopards’ season begins with the D. Marlow Duals at Banks County High School on Nov. 23.
Other area programs
The Commerce Tigers’ wrestling team begins its season this Saturday at the Panther Scramble at Jackson County Comprehensive High School and the Panther Invitational on Dec. 2-3, also at Jackson County. Check next week’s edition for a full Tigers’ season preview.
The East Jackson Eagles’ wrestling team begins its season this Thursday with a Wrestling Takedown Tournament. The team also competes in its first competition on Nov. 19 at the Warrior Round Robin tournament at Oconee County High School. Head coach Forrest Garner leads the Eagles.
WRESTLING: Leopards look to build upon last season’s success
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry