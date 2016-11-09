Laird steps down after six seasons at JCCHS

Though she called it a difficult decision to make, Jackson County softball coach Chessie Laird has stepped away from a successful six-year run as the Panther head coach.
Laird, who has a 2-year-old son, said she wishes to spend more time with her family.
“It was definitely a hard decision,” she said. “ But I prayed a lot about it, and I feel like best thing for me to do at this point where I am is to focus on family and spending time with (my son), Boston.”
Her tenure at Jackson County includes four seasons of 20 wins or more, four trips to the state playoffs and two region titles. Laird’s 2012 team advanced to the Elite Eight in Columbus. The Panthers went 13-15 this year, reaching the first round of the Class AAA tournament.
“I’m super, super thankful to have the opportunity to be at Jackson County and be the coach for those six years,” Laird said. “We had some fantastic talent come through in those six years and some amazing players that I will forever be thankful to be part of their life and for them to be part of my life.”
Jackson County athletic director Adam Lindsey has not yet posted the job vacancy but said the search for Laird’s replacement will be thorough.
“We are going to do a full search on this,” he said. “We are going to wait just a little bit and see exactly what teaching positions open up …. We’ve always had a strong softball tradition here, and we want to find somebody that can pick that up moving forward.”
Lindsey praised Laird’s direction of the program in her six seasons with the Panthers.
“I think she has done an incredible job, and we’ve been lucky to have her as long as we have,” he said.
He added that Laird picking up her 100th win as quickly as she did “was a huge deal for her.”
“She’s done a great job,” Lindsey said. “She’s been a huge asset to us.”
When asked about the highlights of her time with the Panthers, Laird said the memories were numerous — from the 25 wins the program posted her first year, to the trip to the Elite Eight in 2012 (“a trip that I’ll never forget,” she said) to the team chemistry displayed by this year’s team.
“Each year has kind of brought on its own great memory and for sure, I’ll cherish those forever,” said Laird, who coached Jackson County to region championships in 2012 and 2014.
Laird will continue on in her job as a fourth grade teacher at Gum Springs Elementary School. She’ll also continue to support the Panther softball program as it moves forward. Laird expects the team to continue on its successful path with the cast of players returning next year.
“After talking to the girls, I told them I still want to be a big part of their lives as far as being around … I definitely will be there to support them 100 percent when they’re on the field and in life in general,” Laird said.
