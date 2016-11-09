Football: Region champ Dragons ready for 1st round

While Jefferson’s first-round state playoff opponent, Pickens, is something of an unknown commodity — the programs haven’t met in 27 years — Dragon coach Ben Hall is confident in what his team will bring to the field Friday.
Fourth-ranked Jefferson (9-1) is riding a seven-game winning streak, has won its last five games by a combined score of 160-35 and secured the Region 8-AAAA title last Friday with a 31-7 win over Oconee County.
“I think we’re playing our best football at the right time,” Hall said.
Pickens, the no. 4 seed out of Region 6-AAAA, comes into this game riding some momentum, too, having won four of its last six contests.
Pickens (whose mascot is also the Dragons) posted 40 or more points in two of its final four games and averaged 39.75 per contest in that span.
“You look at the results, and they score a lot of points,” Hall said.
The Dragons of Pickens feature a 6-6 quarterback, Tanner Brumby (1,446 yards passing). His top targets are Zach Gross (391 yard receiving) and Trevon Hawkins (352 receiving). Chris Pittman, who has run for 1,014 yards, is the primary ball carrier in the Pickens offense.
Hall expects Pickens — which defeated Region 6-AAAA champion Ridgeland during the regular season — to run a wide-open offense.
“I anticipate them to look to spread us out and go to a lot of three and four and five wide (receiver) formations just trying to spread our defensive front out … They’ll probably be wide open offensively and throw it a lot.”
Jefferson will counter will its ground-heavy offensive attack, which averages 245.7 yards per game and has produced three runners with over 500 yards rushing this season — Colby Wood (1,111 yards), Colby Clark (559 yards) and Zack Boobas (529 yards).
The emergence of more ball carriers has taken the load off Wood, who averaged close to 27 carries a game in 2015. He’s averaging 17.3 this year — nearly 10 less carries per game.
“Our goal was to spread it out a little bit offensively — spread the carries out — and not have Colby (Wood) be worn down by the time we get into the playoffs,” Hall said. “And we’re right where we want to be.”
Meanwhile, Jefferson’s defense continues to be a force, allowing just 11.9 points per contest this year and an average of just seven points a game over the last five games.
The winner of this game will face the winner of West Laurens and Luealla in the second round of the playoffs. Jefferson, which has been a playoff team 16 out of the last 17 seasons, has a 10-3 record in the postseason since 2012.
“We are playing well, and our kids are focused,” Hall said. “They see the playoff bracket and opportunity in front of us, so they’re ready mentally. It’s a matter of getting up and doing it physically on Friday.”
•••
Pickens at Jefferson
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Memorial Stadium (Jefferson)
•Records: Jefferson 9-1, Pickens 5-5
•Jefferson’s coach: Ben Hall (fourth year at Jefferson, 41-7; fourth year overall, 41-7)
•Pickens’ coach: Chris Parker (fifth season at Pickens, 32-20; ninth season overall, 58-37)
•Last week: Jefferson 31, Oconee Co. 7; Heritage-Ringgold 48, Pickens 35
•Series: Tied 2-2
•What else: This is the first meeting between the programs since 1989. Jefferson lost that game 17-6 … The winner of this game will face the winner of Luella and West Laurens … This is the first state playoff meeting between the two schools … Pickens, whose mascot is also the Dragons, is the no. 4 seed out of Region 6-AAAA. It won four of its last six games to qualify for the playoffs … Pickens is in its fifth year under coach Chris Parker, who guided the team to back-to-back 8-3 seasons in 2014 and 2015 ... Jefferson beat Oconee County 31-7 last Friday to earn the school’s eighth region title and third in five years … This is the fifth straight year Jefferson has hosted a first-round playoff game … A win would give the Jefferson its fifth straight season of at least 10 wins. Jefferson is 55-8 over the last five seasons … Jefferson has qualified for the state playoffs 16 out of the last 17 years and reached at least the quarterfinals three out of the last four seasons. Jefferson has a 10-3 postseason record since 2012 ... Jefferson’s defense is allowing just 11.9 points per game this year and just seven points per game in its last five games ... Jefferson’s rushing attack is averaging 245.7 yards per contest. Three players have surpassed 500 yards rushing on the season — Colby Wood (1,111), Colby Clark (559) and Zack Boobas (526).
