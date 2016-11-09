The Banks County football team is celebrating its first playoff win in program history today, but not in the fashion anyone expected.
The Leopards (7-4) are through to the second round of the Class AA state playoffs after K.I.P.P. Atlanta Collegiate forfeited this Friday night's game on Wednesday.
According to the Georgia High School Association's (GHSA) website, K.I.P.P. forfeited the game due to a fight that occurred during the team's last game against Hapeville Charter.
It is also the first time in GHSA history that a team has voluntarily forfeited a football playoff game, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
"My first initial reaction was I was angry," head coach Josh Shoemaker said, "because the players, especially the seniors, were going to be playing in the first home playoff game since 2011.
"My other reaction was, 'We're 7-4.' It doesn't matter how we got there."
Shoemaker says the team will still practice like normal today and Thursday.
"I was leery of telling them of the news at first, but they were fired up, because regardless we are onto the second the round," Shoemaker said. "This doesn't erase the huge strides this program has made and what the kids have accomplished this season. We are going to keep doing what we're doing."
The team will hold a pep rally for the players and community at Leopard Stadium on Friday night. The event starts at 6 p.m.
K.I.P.P. will owe Banks County restitution, according to the GHSA by-laws, and could face other possible fines and penalties.
BREAKING NEWS: Leopards through to round 2 after K.I.P.P. forfeits
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry