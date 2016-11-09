Cross country: Jefferson boys take sixth at state, girls place 11th

The Jefferson boys’ cross country team’s first year in Class AAAA nearly ended in a top-five finish.
The Dragons were edged out in a fifth-place tie by North Oconee Saturday at the state meet in Carrollton.
"Our guys did a fabulous job, especially with our number five runner not being in the lineup due to an injury," coach Katie Sellers sad. "This year as a whole was an excellent year for our teams. The boys had their share of some awesome wins, PRs, and top race invites. I know we are losing some of our top boys, but we have some waiting to work hard for the spots of our graduating seniors."
Jefferson and North Oconee both tallied 197 points with their 1-5 runners, but the Titans’ sixth-place runner finished 17 spots ahead of the Dragons.
Senior Addison Cochran led Jefferson with an 18th-place finish and time of 17:09.13 in his final high school meet. Others scoring for the Dragons were Derek Hildebrand (27th, 17:27.51), Clay Pender (38th, 17:41.78), Max Higgins (40th, 17:46.21) and Kamiru Ndirangu (75th, 18:31.62).
Jefferson was one of four Region 8-AAAA teams finishing in the top six at state. Region foe St. Pius X (51 points) won the state title. Oconee County (176 points) took fourth, followed by North Oconee and then Jefferson.
Jefferson’s girls finished just outside the top 10, placing 11th with 386 points. Maggie Dyer ran the course in 20:41.26, placing 18th, to pace the Dragons. Emily Wilson added a 44th-place finish in her first state meet with a time of 22:06.85. Ella Rosenberger (75th, 23:01.03), Madison Chisholm (112th, 24:20.81) and Lauren Cochran (139th, 25:12.14).
"The girls had a great race and finish for the season," Sellers said. "With such a young team, they have held their own his season. We are are only graduating one runner, Jenny Buchanan, and some upcoming eighth graders are planning to join us next year."
