Football: Eagles close season on winning note

By Chris Hamby and Ben Munro
All season long for East Jackson it was play well the first half and hope things didn’t fall apart in the second half. If wasn’t until the last two games of the season that the Eagles found some consistency for four quarters that gave a glimpse of what might have been.
East Jackson (4-6, 2-3) defeated Hart County at home Friday night 28-19 by controlling the line of scrimmage and not turning the ball over. The victory was the Eagles’ first-ever over Hart County (1-9, 1-4), a traditional power in Northeast Georgia.
The Eagles lost 62-0 to Hart County a year ago.
“Obviously, that was a big win for our kids and a big win for our program to beat a program the caliber and stature of Hart County,” East Jackson coach Christian Hunnicutt said. “More than anything, I guess it just spoke to the resolve of our players.”
Quarterback Josh Adair led East Jackson with 72 yards on 10 attempts and a pair of touchdowns. Kentay Rakestraw added 62 yards rushing on nine attempts. The Eagles racked up 241 yards on the ground.
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to send a message Friday night that they had come to play. On the opening kickoff to Hart County, East Jackson converted an onside kick and eight plays 55 yards later Cody Parr crossed the goal line to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead as the PAT was no good. However, it took Hart County only 38 seconds to respond with a 22-yard touchdown run to tie the game 6-6. The 2-point conversion was no good.
The next two possessions resulted in a fumble by East Jackson and turnover on downs for Hart County. But with 2:43 to go first quarter, Hart County scored on a 55-yard run to put Hart County up 12-6 with the 2-point conversion attempt being no good. East Jackson returned the favor with 11:49 in the second quarter when Nathan Elrod intercepted a pass and rumbled 24 yards for the touchdown and Austin Thomas converted the 2-point conversion giving East Jackson a 14-12 lead.
Hart County wasn’t done scoring either. With 4:35 remaining in the second quarter Hart County went on an eight-play drive that spanned 2:08 as Bennie Allen scored from six yards out to give Hart a 19-14 lead (PAT was good).
East Jackson responded with a 7-play 65-yard drive in 1:07 as Josh Adair broke free on a 24-yard touchdown run to put East Jackson up 21-19 with the PAT going into halftime.
The second half the defenses took over and it wasn’t until 5:24 to go third quarter that East Jackson found the end zone again going 67 yards on eight plays (aided by a personal foul face mask) that took 4:17 off the clock when Adair rumbled in from three yards out to put East Jackson up 28-19 with the PAT. The rest of the game saw seven possessions that ended without points. However, with 1:29 to go in the game, there was some extracurricular activity that resulted in one ejection for each team. After everything settled down and play resumed, Austin Thomas and Cody Robinson ended the game by sacking the quarterback as time ran out.
The victory was bittersweet as Eagles barely missed earning a state playoff berth, finishing in a three-way tie with Jackson County and Monroe Area for the final two postseason spots. East Jackson was edged out to due to point differential under the region’s tiebreaker rules.
Hunnicutt said although the program improved in many fundamental areas, missing out on the postseason came down to making too many critical mistakes during the season.
“I guess we have nobody to blame but ourselves … Things that you couldn’t do hurt us, and you don’t ever want to be in a position at the end of the year where you don’t control your own destiny,” he said.
But Hunnicutt said he was proud of his entire 36-man roster for its resiliency in how it finished out the season.
“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish, and the way the kids finished at the end spoke volumes about their character,” he said.
East Jackson closes the season at 4-6, a three game improvement over last year’s 1-9 mark. The four wins this season exceed the total of games the Eagles won from 2012-2015.
“Obviously, we haven’t turned the corner, but we have made big strides from a foundational stand point,” Hunnicutt said.
The coach added that off-season strength training is of the utmost importance now.
“That’s the one area we cannot miss at all … That, to me, is the alpha and the omega,” Hunnicutt said.
As for the program’s numbers, Hunnicutt isn’t overly concerned with simply filling up a roster. He said he wants quality players.
“I’m not really caught up in having huge numbers per se from a roster standpoint,” he said. “I would rather have the right type of a few kids than just en masse of kids showing up.”
As East Jackson moves into next year, it loses some of its top seniors, including Adair, who finished as the Eagles’ leading rusher and passer (488 rushing, 11 touchdowns; 342 yards passing).
Hunnicutt said the program will miss the leadership the Eagle senior class provided.
“There will be a huge leadership void, a massive leadership void, and that’s probably the biggest concern for us,” Hunnicutt said.
The coach said there are some pieces in place with the returning roster but added that certain intangibles will decide how well the Eagles perform in 2017.
“You can look at all these numbers and things like that, but intangibles are the most important thing — football character, work ethic, things of that nature to me are far, far more important.”
