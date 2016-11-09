Cross country: Jackson Co. boys take ninth at state

A transitional year turned out to be a rather solid one for the Jackson County boys’ cross country team.
Shifting from longtime coach Joseph Brubaker to Matt King this season, the Panthers capped the year with a top-10 finish at Saturday’s Class AAA meet in Carrollton, finishing ninth with 268 points.
Oscar Ponce lead Jackson County with a season best time of 18:12.66 to finish 33rd, while three other Panthers broke the 19-minute mark — Russell Hendley (45th, 18:24.50), Dawson Miller (46th, 18:26.83) and Jacob Sapecky (53rd, 18:36.00). Tyler Rutledge (100th, 19:31.37) rounded out Jackson County’s top five.
“The boys ran very well,” King said. “We had solid performances out of all of them and Oscar, Russell, Dawson and Jacob ran great. They handled the change in philosophy very well and really came together as a team. I am very proud of them.”
The girls’ team ran to a 12th-place finish (371 points), led by Morgan Davidson’s 41st-place finish (22:22.83). She was followed by Jaycie Ponce (52nd, 23:04.36), Hayden Ponce (84th, 24:24.79), Ana Torres (96th, 24:56.93) and Morgan McCall (101st, 25:02.69).
King said a young girls’ team ran well, too.
“We ran all underclassman, but Morgan Davidson, and for most it was their first ever cross country season let alone their first state meet,” King said.
King pointed to the efforts of Davidson, both Ponces, Torres and McCall with Madeleine Mierzejewski and Bailey Richards “holding their own.”
“I was very happy with how they overcame their nerves and moved up during the race,” King said. “We had a very good year and I’m already thinking about next year were we hope to improve on this one.”
