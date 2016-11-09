The Jackson County competitive cheerleading squad missed out on qualifying for the state meet as its season came to an end over the weekend at sectionals in Columbus.
“Unfortunately, we did not qualify for state sectionals, but we did stunt better than we have all season,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “ I was very proud of our team for putting their effort into our routine.”
Brooks said off-season improvements will include mastering more difficult skills and perfecting the skills the team already has.
“I feel blessed to work with such a talented group of athletes as we work to be the premier cheer squad in the county and state,” he said.
Cheer Panthers close season
