Jefferson cheer squad qualifies for sectionals

The Jefferson High School competitive cheerleading squad is headed to the state sectionals after finishing third out of six teams in the region meet held this past Saturday at Putnam County High School.
The Dragons will compete Friday morning at sectionals in Columbus, where a top eight finish would advance them to the state finals Saturday.
At region, the Dragons tallied 213 points to finish ahead of Stephens County, Oconee County and Madison County. North Oconee won the region. St. Pius X took second.
“The girls did a great job, especially pulling through some muscle injuries, to make the top three in a new region,” coach Hillary Wood said. “We are going to try to add in some extra tumbling passes to help add difficulty to our routine to bump up our scores even more before Friday. We are excited to be heading to sectionals this weekend.”
