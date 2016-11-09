Swim Dragons looking forward to ‘amazing season’

After a season in which Jefferson produced its first individual state champion and took 11th in the girls’ team standings, the swim Dragons anticipate another big year in the pool.
“I am really looking forward to an amazing season,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “The swim program is really growing.”
Jefferson has welcomed 16 new swimmers to the program, growing the roster to 52 participants between the high school and middle school levels.
On the girls’ side, diver Sara Rogers, one of the team’s captains, has already committed to Georgia Southern. She will be joined by Addison Kelly on the diving board as both look for high finishes at state this year.
Meanwhile, McKenzie Klinck leads the girls’ swimmers after qualifying for the state finals last year in both individual and relay competition.
“We look to her to do the same this year,” Nunnally said.
Jefferson also welcomes freshman girls Marie Moore and Sara McMullen, who both hope to add depth behind veterans such as Klinck, Haley Bartoletta, Lindsey Kelley (a team captain) and Avrie Crum.
“We look to take several relay (teams) to state and several girls swimming individuals,” Nunnally said.
The boys’ team is headed up by C.J. Guzman, who qualified for state last year and eyes a return to state competition, both individually and on relay teams.
The squad will also look to seniors Max Higgins, Cole Holbrook (a team captain) and Addison Cochran to make state qualifying times. Other experienced swimmers such as Nate Torres and Conlan Aquila should be in contention for the state meet as well.
Nunnally reports that the middle school program is loaded with talent, pointing to Janie Davis, Alyssa and Karly Bartoletta, Katherine Law, Kylie Novicki and Tanner Brownell.
There’s also been growth in the middle school boys’ team.
“We are excited to have added five new middle school boys to the team to add depth to our boys,” Nunnally said.
Jefferson opens the season (today) at Riverside and swim in a meet Saturday in Gainesville at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
