Wrestling: Panther wrestlers energized after last year’s success

Jackson County enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history last year and hopes the fun is just getting started.
There’s a buzz on the practice mats this year following the Panthers’ second-place finish at state duals last year and ninth-place showing at the traditional state meet.
“We’ve got a lot of energy in the (wrestling) room right now,” coach Jason Powers said. “Everybody knows the expectation, which means we just work that much harder.”
Jackson County is also growing at the varsity and junior varsity levels as Powers now presides over a program that boasts 50 wrestlers in grades 9-12, “which is higher than I’ve ever had,” he said.
Experience is also a strength as the Panthers graduated just three starters from last year.
This year’s lineup includes state placer Chandler Saine along with a number of returning state qualifiers. Two of those qualifiers, Noah Breakspear and Jacob Love, fell just short of placing last year.
“Our lineup is going to be similar to what it was last year,” Powers said.
At the same time, Powers expects some junior varsity performers from last year and a few rising freshman to complement this year’s roster.
“So I think our lineup is going to be just as tough, if not tougher, than it was last year,” Powers said.
While Jefferson and Oconee County have moved out of the Panthers’ area, Jackson County’s new area is now much larger and plenty daunting. The 13-team area – a combination of many of the 7-AAA and 8-AAA programs from last year – includes teams like Lumpkin County, North Hall, Morgan County and Franklin County.
“So we know it’s going to be difficult,” Powers said. “It’s one of those deals that we’ve got to focus on wrestling our hardest every single match … It’s every single time we step on the mat we have to have the right level of intensity no matter who we’re wrestling against.”
As far as expectations, there’s no deviation in that.
“Everybody in the room will just go ahead and tell you we want to be in the state finals and we want to be contending for a state championship … We’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do to get there,” Powers said.
Powers will get an extensive look at this squad this Saturday when it hosts the Panther Scramble. The field of teams will include squads with several wrestlers still participating in football. Among the teams competing will be GAC and Lovett.
“It will be a good view for us to figure out where we’re at in the season,” Powers said.
Jackson County will also host the annual Panther Invitational Dec. 2.
Powers is eager to see what his group will do – as are the wrestlers themselves.
“The kids are itching to get on the mat,” he said. “The energy for the last eight days has just been building every single day, so there’s a lot of excitement going on in the program.”
