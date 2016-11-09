Football: Panthers have clean slate now in postseason

Jackson County has found its way in to the Class AAA state playoffs with a 3-7 record. But the fact that the Panthers are four games under .500 is no longer relevant.
“I think everybody knows we’re back to square one, so records don’t matter at this point,” coach Brandon Worley said. “It’s about getting a ticket into the playoffs. We found a way — kind of some crazy scenarios — but found a way to get in and that’s what matters.”
Jackson County — which earned a no. 3 seed based on point differential after finishing in a three-way tie for third — travels to face No. 2 seed North Murray (7-3) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re all 0-0 right now, so that’s good,” Worley said.
This will be the Panthers’ third playoff appearance in the last five years. Conversely, the Mountaineers, who have only fielded a football program since 2009, are making their first playoff appearance in school history after posting their first-ever winning season.
North Murray has a penchant for putting up points, scoring 48 points or more on five occasions this year. The Mountaineers put up 60 points against Coahulla Creek Oct. 21.
“They’re a balanced team,” Worley said. “They run and throw the ball. They’re really efficient.”
Worley said that North Murray possesses good skill personnel and is also impressed by Mountaineer quarterback Preston Poag Jr. (the head coach’s son), who took over the starting job mid-season.
“He throws a great ball, and he has great feet, too,” Worley said. “He can run as well.”
North Murray’s offensive front features sophomore Luke Griffin, a UGA commit for coach Kirby Smart’s 2019 class.
Worley said the Mountaineers are equally adept at operating out of both spread and pro-style sets.
He explains the key for Panther success defensively in this game.
“Defensively, it’s doing your job every play,” Worley said. “Knowing where to lineup, know your reads, know your keys and then play fast. I think if we do that, I think we’ll be fine.”
Jackson County is coming off a 33-14 loss to Region 8-AAA champion Morgan County in the regular season finale. But Worley gleaned several positives from the setback.
“I think we played as physically against them as we have against anybody all year,” Worley said. “I think the second quarter was the best quarter of football we’ve played to date this year.”
Trailing 14-0 after one quarter, the Panthers rallied to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.
Caleb Mathews scored on a quarterback sneak and Noah Venable caught a touchdown pass to pull Jackson County even.
“Our defense made some huge stops and huge plays in the second quarter, and then our offense did the same thing right after, so that was huge,” Worley said.
Jackson County fell behind 27-14 in the third quarter, but threatened to cut into that lead. However, a big completion on fourth-and-10 inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line was ruled out of bounds, ending the drive.
“Our kids fought the whole way to the end, regardless of what happened in the second half,” Worley said.
Despite losing by 19 points, the Panthers’ performance against Morgan County gives Worley optimism heading into the team’s first-round matchup at North Murray.
“I’m proud of that,” Worley said. “If we play that way this week, we’ll be more than competitive.”
•••
Jackson Co. at North Murray
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Mountaineers Stadium (North Murray)
•Records: Jackson Co. 3-7; North Murray 7-3
•Jackson County’s coach: Brandon Worley (second year at Jackson Co., 7-13; second year overall, 7-13)
•North Murray’s coach: Preston Poag (first year at North Murray, 7-3; fifth year overall, 31-23)
•Last week: Morgan Co. 33, Jackson Co. 14; North Murray 28, Adairsville 21
•Series: first meeting
•What else: This is Jackson County’s third playoff appearance in the last five seasons … The winner of this game plays the winner of Peach County and Tatnall County … Despite losing to Morgan County in the regular season finale, the Panthers earned a no. 3 seed after emerging from a three-way tie with Monroe Area and East Jackson based on point differential … This is Jackson County’s sixth postseason appearance overall. The Panthers have just one playoff win in the program’s history, beating Buford 13-6 in 1986 … North Murray, located in the Northwest corner of the state, is the no. 2 seed out of Region 6-AAA. The Mountaineers are making their first state playoff appearance ever after having posted the first winning season in school history. The football program started in 2009 … Preston Poag is in his first season with North Murray. He spent four seasons at Christian Heritage, guiding that program to three playoff appearances … North Murray has scored 48 points or more five times this year. The Mountaineers put up 60 points against Coahulla Creek. North Murray is averaging 37.2 points per contest.
•What the coach is saying: “They’re a balanced team. They run and throw the ball. They’re really efficient.” — Jackson Co. coach Brandon Worley on North Murray
