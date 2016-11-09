Girls' basketball: Lady Eagles intend to build on last season

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team posted a program-best 11 wins last year and aims to keep re-writing the school record book this winter.
For senior Ashley Lumpkin the mission for this year’s Lady Eagles is simple.
“To win more, and actually make it to state,” said Lumpkin, who led the team in rebounding last year. “And be a better team and break more records than we did last year.”
That process starts Saturday as the Lady Eagles, 11-15 a year ago, open the season against Tallulah Falls.
“I definitely think last year’s improvement is definitely going to give us some good vibes and good momentum heading into this season,” coach Matt Gibbs said.
Gibbs points to the return of Faith Grooms and Lumpkin, both all-region honorable mentions last year.
Grooms, who averaged 11.5 points per game last year to lead East Jackson, returns at point guard, while Lumpkin returns at forward. Sophomore Abby Howington, who hit some big shots last year for the Lady Eagles, is expected step in at one of the guard spots.
East Jackson, however, has some question marks at small forward and combo guard spots, Gibbs said.
It also has to contend with the loss of four seniors from last year’s group, including the Lady Eagles’ second-leading scorer Libbi Lance. (11 points per game).
“We’ve got some spots to fill, but I think some of our players who saw some time last year will step up and fill that void,” Gibbs said.
Lumpkin has a similar opinion.
“Last year we lost a lot of veterans on our team, but this year I feel like the younger players, they can adapt more and learn stuff faster … so we’ll play faster and win more games,” she said.
Grooms said last year’s senior group — which included Lance, Ashlie Wuertley and Anneka Cozzens — set an example that this group can follow in its pursuit of bigger goals in 2016-2017.
“We learned a lot from them last year — me and Lumpkin did — and we’re going to bring that into this year and hopefully that will help,” she said.
And Grooms knows about winning. She is coming off a state championship as a member of the Eagle softball team and is driven to achieve more success in her senior year.
“That motivates me a lot because it feels good to win a state championship, and I just want to go as far as I can in basketball, too,” Grooms said.
Gibbs said the goal remains the same for this year: To earn one of the four state playoff spots out of Region 8-AAA.
But he also points out that the Lady Eagles play in arguably the strongest girls basketball region in Class AAA.
The 8-AAA schedule includes defending state champion Morgan County, state quarterfinalist Hart County and Franklin County, a traditional power. East Jackson has also never beaten Jackson County in Gibbs’ tenure with the Eagles. Winning that game is a huge goal for the program, Gibbs said.
“If we can fulfill that goal and kind of build on the momentum we had last year, hopefully we can grab that three or four spot and compete with those powerhouses up there,” he said.
