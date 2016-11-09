A juvenile student reported she was drugged and raped during a Halloween party at her house. The girl told a school counselor her cousin brought two unknown Hispanic males to the party, and both raped her.
A suspect has been charged with rape and arrested Nov. 2. He is being held in the Jackson County jail without bond.
The girl told officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office there was weed and alcohol at the party held at her home and she believed someone slipped something into her drink.
“She stated that she remembered going to her room but doesn’t remember going to bed,” said the officer. “She stated when she woke up that she was feeling bad and that one of the Hispanic males was on top of her.”
She said the two males “both took turns” and she cried out to tell them to stop, but they put their hand over her mouth and told her to be quiet.
For the full story, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Commerce News.
Juvenile reports being raped at party
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry