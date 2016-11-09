Commerce city manager James Wascher has selected three finalists for the position of police chief and expects to name one of them to the position as early as this week.
They are Zach Ardis, a captain in the Douglasville Police Department; Richard Zapal, commander of the Savannah-Chatham Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division; and Judith Canup, a major in the East Point Police Department.
For the full story, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Commerce News.
Police chief search narrowed to 3
